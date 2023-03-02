The first Twin Cobra patch is live!

We have updated Twin Cobra with the latest patch containing several updates. Updating will help ensure a smoother and more stable gameplay experience.
- Steam Controller Refresh: Fixes for Xbox controller, added support for Xbox 360 controller, fix for 8bitdo arcade stick RT/LT
- Steam Input Fire: Fire Button (without auto fire) is now functional
- Raw Input Button Icons: We’ve begun adding additional button icons for known controller types.
- Japanese language set by default if the system language is Japanese (unless saved in the config file)
- Wide Mode: Restored wide mode positioning after death in Kyuukyoku Tiger
- Reset the machine from the main menu
- Fixed extra life setting in game menu
We'll continue to add improvements, fixes, and features in the future, so please stay tuned for more!
フルパッチノート
- Steamコントローラーについての更新：Xboxコントローラー使用時の不具合を修正、Xbox 360コントローラーをサポート対象として追加、8bitdoアーケードスティックのRT/LTボタンの不具合を修正。
- Steam Input設定時の攻撃ボタン：攻撃ボタン（オート設定時を除く）が正常に機能するようになりました。
- Raw Inputのボタンアイコン：特定の種類のコントローラー使用時に、コントローラーに応じたボタンが表示されるようアイコンを追加しました。
- システム言語が日本語に設定されている場合は、日本語で表示されるようにデフォルトで設定されています（設定ファイルですでに別の設定が保存されている場合を除く）。
- ワイド画面：『究極タイガー』で死亡すると、移動可能範囲が狭まってしまう不具合を修正しました。
- プログラムを終了すること無く、メインメニューから再起動出来るようになりました。
- GAMEメニューのエクステンド設定を修正しました。
引き続き、様々な改善策、修正、新機能を追加していく予定となっておりますので、今後の更新情報にもご注目ください！
Changed files in this update