1.2.3 New Version: Gamepad Controller Supported!

After a lot of hard work, we have finally finished adapting the game to the gamepad controller.

I had made up my mind that I would never support gamepad , but after the game was launched, we received a lot of requests for gamepad , so in order to make money, no, in order to meet the needs of our users, we spent a lot of manpower and resources, rough, awkward, hard, raw and uncomfortable, adapting the gamepad .

Although there is still a gap between the experience of using the gamepad and that of a keyboard and mouse, we have done our best to optimise it.

Even, when using the gamepad, you get a whole new gaming experience thanks to the auto-aim system.

In addition we have made the following changes in this new version.