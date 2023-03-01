1.2.3 New Version: Gamepad Controller Supported!

After a lot of hard work, we have finally finished adapting the game to the gamepad controller.
I had made up my mind that I would never support gamepad , but after the game was launched, we received a lot of requests for gamepad , so in order to make money, no, in order to meet the needs of our users, we spent a lot of manpower and resources, rough, awkward, hard, raw and uncomfortable, adapting the gamepad .
Although there is still a gap between the experience of using the gamepad and that of a keyboard and mouse, we have done our best to optimise it.
Even, when using the gamepad, you get a whole new gaming experience thanks to the auto-aim system.
In addition we have made the following changes in this new version.
- Shells hitting ice bombs no longer explode, but destroy them and continue flying.
- Bug fix: Using Yiiii's move multiple times in a short period of time does not work.
- Adjusted the special effects of the Abyss scene. The more you change it, the more it looks like Hollow Knight. Copy it!
- Hammer Wisdom hits the enemy's weapon head and no longer triggers a pause.
- Bug fix: Hero Radish Animation jitter
- Other minor fixes and changes, not worth mentioning.
Changed files in this update