Bing in Wonderland update for 1 March 2023

1.2.3 New Version: Gamepad Controller Supported!

Build 10666532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a lot of hard work, we have finally finished adapting the game to the gamepad controller.

I had made up my mind that I would never support gamepad , but after the game was launched, we received a lot of requests for gamepad , so in order to make money, no, in order to meet the needs of our users, we spent a lot of manpower and resources, rough, awkward, hard, raw and uncomfortable, adapting the gamepad .

Although there is still a gap between the experience of using the gamepad and that of a keyboard and mouse, we have done our best to optimise it.

Even, when using the gamepad, you get a whole new gaming experience thanks to the auto-aim system.

In addition we have made the following changes in this new version.

  • Shells hitting ice bombs no longer explode, but destroy them and continue flying.
  • Bug fix: Using Yiiii's move multiple times in a short period of time does not work.
  • Adjusted the special effects of the Abyss scene. The more you change it, the more it looks like Hollow Knight. Copy it!
  • Hammer Wisdom hits the enemy's weapon head and no longer triggers a pause.
  • Bug fix: Hero Radish Animation jitter
  • Other minor fixes and changes, not worth mentioning.

