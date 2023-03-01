Version 0.15.1 is now live!

Hey everyone! Got a continuation of last week's update for you this week!

The AI has now been updated so that they will completely destroy vehicles, moving them out of the way so that issues caused by units being pinned into corners with vehicles is no longer an issue.

Military when set to No Survivors mode can shoot vehicles to destroy them, and zombies will do the same in the same way they break doors and windows.

I have also added an important AI tweak to the zombies! Previously the way their AI worked is that they would not attack doors and windows when they are trying to swarm into regions. Now they do that alongside their swarming so that they are a lot better at attacking areas simultaneously as a group, so you might notice people dying a bit quicker than usual!

I fixed a bug I accidentally introduced a few patches back where zombies were able to walk through doors when in Control Mode.

Human AI has been slightly changed when their vehicles are destroyed. Previously they would get out and continue on their ignorant day as if their car had broken down, which I thought was a little strange when a soldier has shot your vehicle, so they now more appropriately panic and run away. I would like to have a system that takes into account all types of crashes but that is further down the road.

I hope you enjoy the update and the game as it keeps moving forward! Thanks for playing and let me know in the community discussions if you encounter any issues!