Fixed some minor bugs such as incorrect picture display and save errors.
Lowered the difficulty of some puzzles such as the duck puzzle.
Added hints about specific content.
一个人的木偶剧 update for 1 March 2023
Improved with bug fixes, easier puzzles, and more hints
Changed files in this update