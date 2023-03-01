 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

一个人的木偶剧 update for 1 March 2023

Improved with bug fixes, easier puzzles, and more hints

Share · View all patches · Build 10666457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some minor bugs such as incorrect picture display and save errors.
Lowered the difficulty of some puzzles such as the duck puzzle.
Added hints about specific content.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link