Azarine Heart update for 1 March 2023

Alpha 1.2.3 Patch - Mar. 1st

Happy spring everyone! Here's a list of new content available in the newest patch!

  • Big update for combat: Random encounters can now be exited, a la Zelda II, by traveling to the base of the map screen. I understand the combat can be difficult, especially for lower-level or low health players, and that was the suggestion I heard most often. Happy hunting!
  • More quests available for the Church faction, a new faction that can be found in Torren's Harbor.
  • New Robanna Dram contacts in several towns, such as Blackmark, Tornal, and Torren's Harbor.
  • Three new Elven ruins; Onfalone, Kal Serin, and Caelaracand.
  • Some minor, general bugfixes.

