Update #313: Mighty Dynasties



Update #313 ... released on 3/1/23. Ignore the 2. We've spent a decade planning this!

Update #313 breathes some life back into an ancient feud with a new story event. The rumor-mongers are jawing in the spice hall, Aetaan Char's dynasty has released new ship component technology with hard-to-believe properties. On top of that, there are new and powerful level 6 military relics to hunt in Salvage, improvements to the repair times for high level Mass Reducers and Dampeners, fixed Talents for consistency and better captain's log entries.

Char Technology

It's an exciting moment to light the spark that starts an arc. News has flashed out across the galaxy of an shiny new ship technology offered at the starports of the Char faction. The new Adv Mass Dampener 5 and 6 both boast extreme Mass offsets (-460 and -520), already defying modern expectations of science before discussing the deflective field (+Shield) that they are able to produce. Everyone is interested in these new secrets. Will the Faen respond in kind?

With Update #313, these new ship components are dynamically linked to the faction of Aetaan Char which is determined at the beginning of the game by your starting faction and the specifics of your map and starting quadrant. Every game may have a slightly different result here, which is very cool dynamic.

If Mass Dampeners aren't your jam, it won't be the last tech from the research labs of the Char, so buckle up. If they are your kind of tech, the repair times for high level Dampeners and Reducers has been cut down by 15%.

Military Relics

For those salvagers picking over old military relics and hulks, there are new powerful level 6 relics in your loot tables. Look for those Relic cards and hope to see the new Crysplate Weave, Drak Ops Heavy and Dusk Stalker. It's always best to find a high Danger salvage spot if you can, just to give yourself that extra edge.

Ship Combat Adjustments

With Update #313, we've made an important balance adjustment and fix to ship combat. First, while we granted the player's officers the ability to add bonus Electronics, Ship Ops, Nav and Pilot from their bonus Skills some time ago, the AI had not received this feature. In the early game, it has no impact but over time but over time it should help keep some enemy ship types -- based on the captain's officer selection -- more (fairly) dangerous or at least competitive.

Second, there was a bug with how debuffed Escape dice were applied that were not giving the correct advantage to player or enemy ship. Now, correctly -- if you are attempting to Escape, you get your Escape dice whether they are positive or negative. If you are attempting to resist an Escape, you get no Escape dice whether positive or negative.

Therefore, if you want to prevent your enemies from Escaping, debuff them with either -Escape or -Move Change. If you are trying to Escape yourself, you can debuff your enemy's Move Chance.

Talent Fixes

We've caught Garner Favor up so that it now has the same improved rules when buying goods at the Exchange as it does when selling. We've improved the rules for Healer's Intuition and Perceptive Boss Talents to match their Talent description, ensuring that they get only Skill + 20% where they were getting a Skill + 30% before.

Log Clarity

Thanks to the players posting feedback daily! We've improved the captain's log to make a clear difference between trades made at $5,000 to $500,000 and then trades made over $500,000. If you see other issues in the captains log or any part of the game, please share! We fix :D

v3.3.31 - 3/1/2023