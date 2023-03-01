Scars Above - Patch Hotfix 1

Greeting S.C.A.R members,
We hope the beginning of your adventure is going well.
Here's the content of today's hotfix:
- Fixed an issue with cutscenes not playing
- Fixed an issue with Steam VR activating HMD devices when connected
Version number: 1.0.1.129298
Patch Size: <1GB
Don't hesitate to share your feedback and concerns with us here, or report bugs in the dedicated forums section.
