Scars Above update for 1 March 2023

Scars Above - Patch Hotfix 1

Scars Above - Patch Hotfix 1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting S.C.A.R members,

We hope the beginning of your adventure is going well.

Here's the content of today's hotfix:

  • Fixed an issue with cutscenes not playing
  • Fixed an issue with Steam VR activating HMD devices when connected 

Version number: 1.0.1.129298
Patch Size: <1GB

Don't hesitate to share your feedback and concerns with us here, or report bugs in the dedicated forums section.

