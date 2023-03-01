Scars Above - Patch Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10666249 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 16:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Greeting S.C.A.R members,

We hope the beginning of your adventure is going well.

Here's the content of today's hotfix:

Fixed an issue with cutscenes not playing

Fixed an issue with Steam VR activating HMD devices when connected

Version number: 1.0.1.129298

Patch Size: <1GB

