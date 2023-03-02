Clay(more) hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10666228 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 14:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

After our last patch we've noticed a lot of reports concerning Claymore missing a lot of swings. We've prepared a hotfix addressing that.

Fix: Improved claymore hit detection

Fix: Increased claymore hit angle from 120 degrees to 160 degrees

Fix: Explosions from the Sharpshooter Perk no longer deal damage to the player

