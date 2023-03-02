 Skip to content

Project Warlock II update for 2 March 2023

Clay(more) hotfixes

Build 10666228

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

After our last patch we've noticed a lot of reports concerning Claymore missing a lot of swings. We've prepared a hotfix addressing that.

  • Fix: Improved claymore hit detection
  • Fix: Increased claymore hit angle from 120 degrees to 160 degrees
  • Fix: Explosions from the Sharpshooter Perk no longer deal damage to the player

If you see any other issues pop up, or would like to leave feedback, head to Steam forums, or our official Discord server.

See you in the next one!

Buckshot Software and Retrovibe

