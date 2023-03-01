v. 1.2.267

Update Notes
Content
- [ADD] New quest: file/unzip
- [ADD] New dojo: file/unzip/steganography
Terminal
- [ADD] Command: file
- [ADD] Command: unzip
Apps
- [ADD] New App: Store. You can now purchase virtual items in-game. This month’s items are Dojo+ (Dojo and Quest) and a new avatar, Omen Parks
- [UPDATE] New avatar selection app
Map
- [ADD] Volume 2 Map.
Misc
- [ADD] New Avatar: Omen Parks
- [ADD] Serialized player preferences (editable ini file)
- [ADD] New file type: zip file
- [UPDATE] Badgr is now Canvas Credentials
Changed files in this update