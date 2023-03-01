 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Haiku update for 1 March 2023

v. 1.2.267

Share · View all patches · Build 10666224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes

Content

  • [ADD] New quest: file/unzip
  • [ADD] New dojo: file/unzip/steganography

Terminal

  • [ADD] Command: file
  • [ADD] Command: unzip

Apps

  • [ADD] New App: Store. You can now purchase virtual items in-game. This month’s items are Dojo+ (Dojo and Quest) and a new avatar, Omen Parks
  • [UPDATE] New avatar selection app

Map

  • [ADD] Volume 2 Map.

Misc

  • [ADD] New Avatar: Omen Parks
  • [ADD] Serialized player preferences (editable ini file)
  • [ADD] New file type: zip file
  • [UPDATE] Badgr is now Canvas Credentials

Changed files in this update

Depot 1856091
  • Loading history…
Depot 1856092
  • Loading history…
Depot 1856093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link