 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Devil's Island Playtest update for 1 March 2023

New Wolf Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10666205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players. I have for You a gift!! New Wolf and new wolf combat!! This time you won't complain about fighting the wolf!!
https://twitter.com/nsnvideogame/status/1630955944728313856

Changed files in this update

Depot 2173961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link