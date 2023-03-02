Season 03: PATCH 14

Hello Miners,

This patch includes the 2018 Legacy Edition (if you are wondering why the game doubled in size - that’s the reason), the return of the paper crow and Promoting a dwarf will now award the player with 1 Blank core, 1 Weapon Overclock core and 1 Cosmetic core, so get mining miners!

Please note that these Promotion changes are not retroactive, so you will not be rewarded for past promotions.

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —

Returned the paper crown that went missing last patch

Changed promotion rewards: From this point on, promoting a dwarf will also reward 1 Blank core, 1 Weapon Overclock core and 1 Cosmetic core

GUIDE: HOW TO ACCESS THE 2018 LEGACY EDITION

For all of you excited to try out the early access version of DRG - Here’s a guide (with pictures) on how to access it :)

Go to your Steam Library

Select Deep Rock Galactic

Click big green ‘PLAY’ button

On the pop-up with ‘Launch Options’ select ‘Play 2018 Legacy Edition’

Click ‘Play’

Enjoy the blast from the past that is ✧ Deep Rock Galactic à la 2018 ✧

NOTE: You might need to restart Steam to make the ‘Play 2018 Legacy Edition’ show up on the list.

Those of you who have set the ‘Always use this option’ and therefore don’t get the pop-up

Right click ‘Deep Rock Galactic’ in you Steam Library

Select 'Properties'

In 'General' click the 'Launch Options' drop down

Either directly select 'Play 2018 Legacy Edition' or .preferably, 'Ask when starting game'

a. If you select 'ask when starting the game' you will get the UI in the second image in this post, where you can select 'Play Deep Rock Galactic' or '2018 Legacy Edition'

b. If you select 'Play 2018 Legacy Edition' in the 'Properties' menu then you will have to repeat these steps but set it to 'Play Deep Rock Galactic' to be able to play “normal” Deep Rock Galactic.

Follow step 1-6 from the first part of the guide

To the Greybeards for whom, the Legacy Version were their first encounter with DRG and the Greenbeards who've just joined (and all the beards in-between):

Thank you for joining Deep Rock Galactic - Rock and Stone!