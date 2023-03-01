Frozen Flame | A Building Contest

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilgrims, welcome to our first building contest after release in Early Access!

While we are busy working on the upcoming survival mode and preparing for the alpha and beta tests, we want to check your building skills.

There will be up to 10 winners, and as a reward for your architectural abilities, the top builders will receive exclusive access to the Closed Alpha. And finally, THE GRAND PRIZE - TOP-3 will additionally receive a Golden Harp DLC, the unique decoration of the Golden Harp!

Contest Rules

They are simple:

Join us on Discord by invite and there you’ll see a channel named #👑building-contest .

. Drop your buildings there, our team will carefully look through each of them!

Enter your own work created for this contest. Teamwork is allowed, but only the account that submits will receive the prizes.

Wait for the results of the contest and continue playing Frozen Flame ❤️

Due Date

All entries must be submitted by March 8th, 2023, 8:00 AM PT. We will not accept any entries after this date. Winners will be announced on March 9, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT. Entries must be submitted to the Building Contest channel on Discord.

About Frozen Flame

**A challenging exploration and survival adventure, set in the dying world of Dragons. Only those who harness the power of Frozen Flame have the means to survive the harsh conditions of the realm and are able to muster the strength to cleanse it for good.

