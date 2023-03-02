Race Day Rampage - Season 2

- [FEATURE] Season 2!
- [FEATURE] Gift season present button on the Player Card
- [FEATURE] Seasons Panel
- [FEATURE] Streamer can join their own streams (no points though!)
- [FEATURE] New TireStack obstacle
- [FEATURE] New large banked wide curve
- [FEATURE] New trap -> Pitstop! Revive and help your players!
- [FEATURE] New cars, wheels, spoilers, trail
- [FEATURE] New skies
- [FEATURE] New road
- [UPDATE] Show Player Card button when selecting a car
- [UPDATE] Login changed to thirdparty signin (Twitch, Apple, included)
- [UPDATE] Fog fix for track editor
- [UPDATE] Visual update for advertisement pole
- [UPDATE] Added animated flags :)
- [UPDATE] Ingame hud can now be turned off without hiding the names - full HUD hide [V]
- [UPDATE] Players who dont join a race will still show up in the Total Results overview (reset after playlist end)
- [UPDATE] Minor updates to playlist editing (e.g. allow gameModes for non-editable playlists)
- [UPDATE] Bots no longer get coins to visually enhance player activity
- [UPDATE] Emoji bubbles are now clickable so you can quickly select a car
- [UPDATE] Removed 3 similarly looking emojis and replaced them with spot, snapshot and heal emojis so players can ask for those
- [UPDATE] Leaderboard changes and tweaks to allow for multiple seasons
- [UPDATE] Added slowmotion toggle mode in controls. On -> toggle with CTRL. Off -> hold CTRL
- [UPDATE] Added lock cursor option to controls. When On the cursor will be locked and hidden while looking (right mouse button)
- [UPDATE] While looking around (right mous button) mouse picking is disabled - creating less clutter on screen
- [UPDATE] Added depth of field to graphic settings. Defaults to on.
- [UPDATE] Snapshots are now also stored for the streamer in their local data folder /Snapshots
- [UPDATE] Screenshots are now also stored for the streamer in their local data folder /Screenshots (press PrintScreen)
- [FIX] Leaderboards: fixed sorting issue when player was in top 10 (could be shown twice)
- [FIX] Leaderboards: fixed issue where quickly requesting multiple leaderboards could show the wrong result
- [FIX] Leaderboards: fixed issue with incorrectly displaying week number
- [FIX] Leaderboards: fixed issue with countdown to next leaderboad rotation
- [FIX] Fixed issue where a failure to connect or timeout would not return to the trackeditor when test driving
- [FIX] Rank display issue no longer -1
- [FIX] Haybale no longer loops destruction effect
- [FIX] Countdown UI in APP now always visible
- [FIX] Implemented fallbacks for the 'immortal car'. Fingers crossed...
- [FIX] Laps now correctly displayed after finishing race...
- [FIX] Names now show when car select/deselect, updating cars and adding new players
- [FIX] Names now dissapear in endurance when car explode
- [FIX] Disabled collision on intersection pillars
- [FIX] Fixed trail error on selecting (rare issue)
- [FIX] Fixed performance drop on may turbos after each other
- [FIX] Car debris displayed a bit longer and timed on respawn avoiding looking into the void
- [FIX] Correct URLs for terms of use
- [FIX] Fixed rare issue where leaderboards could still show mail formatted names
- [UNDOCUMENTED] Hide pillars for track pieces (JSON editing only)
- [UNDOCUMENTED] Hide vignette toggle in slowmo with keypad 0
- and many more.....
