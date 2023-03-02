 Skip to content

Race Day Rampage: Streamer Edition update for 2 March 2023

Race Day Rampage - Season 2

Build 10666079

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [FEATURE] Season 2!
  • [FEATURE] Gift season present button on the Player Card
  • [FEATURE] Seasons Panel
  • [FEATURE] Streamer can join their own streams (no points though!)
  • [FEATURE] New TireStack obstacle
  • [FEATURE] New large banked wide curve
  • [FEATURE] New trap -> Pitstop! Revive and help your players!
  • [FEATURE] New cars, wheels, spoilers, trail
  • [FEATURE] New skies
  • [FEATURE] New road
  • [UPDATE] Show Player Card button when selecting a car
  • [UPDATE] Login changed to thirdparty signin (Twitch, Apple, included)
  • [UPDATE] Fog fix for track editor
  • [UPDATE] Visual update for advertisement pole
  • [UPDATE] Added animated flags :)
  • [UPDATE] Ingame hud can now be turned off without hiding the names - full HUD hide [V]
  • [UPDATE] Players who dont join a race will still show up in the Total Results overview (reset after playlist end)
  • [UPDATE] Minor updates to playlist editing (e.g. allow gameModes for non-editable playlists)
  • [UPDATE] Bots no longer get coins to visually enhance player activity
  • [UPDATE] Emoji bubbles are now clickable so you can quickly select a car
  • [UPDATE] Removed 3 similarly looking emojis and replaced them with spot, snapshot and heal emojis so players can ask for those
  • [UPDATE] Leaderboard changes and tweaks to allow for multiple seasons
  • [UPDATE] Added slowmotion toggle mode in controls. On -> toggle with CTRL. Off -> hold CTRL
  • [UPDATE] Added lock cursor option to controls. When On the cursor will be locked and hidden while looking (right mouse button)
  • [UPDATE] While looking around (right mous button) mouse picking is disabled - creating less clutter on screen
  • [UPDATE] Added depth of field to graphic settings. Defaults to on.
  • [UPDATE] Snapshots are now also stored for the streamer in their local data folder /Snapshots
  • [UPDATE] Screenshots are now also stored for the streamer in their local data folder /Screenshots (press PrintScreen)
  • [FIX] Leaderboards: fixed sorting issue when player was in top 10 (could be shown twice)
  • [FIX] Leaderboards: fixed issue where quickly requesting multiple leaderboards could show the wrong result
  • [FIX] Leaderboards: fixed issue with incorrectly displaying week number
  • [FIX] Leaderboards: fixed issue with countdown to next leaderboad rotation
  • [FIX] Fixed issue where a failure to connect or timeout would not return to the trackeditor when test driving
  • [FIX] Rank display issue no longer -1
  • [FIX] Haybale no longer loops destruction effect
  • [FIX] Countdown UI in APP now always visible
  • [FIX] Implemented fallbacks for the 'immortal car'. Fingers crossed...
  • [FIX] Laps now correctly displayed after finishing race...
  • [FIX] Names now show when car select/deselect, updating cars and adding new players
  • [FIX] Names now dissapear in endurance when car explode
  • [FIX] Disabled collision on intersection pillars
  • [FIX] Fixed trail error on selecting (rare issue)
  • [FIX] Fixed performance drop on may turbos after each other
  • [FIX] Car debris displayed a bit longer and timed on respawn avoiding looking into the void
  • [FIX] Correct URLs for terms of use
  • [FIX] Fixed rare issue where leaderboards could still show mail formatted names
  • [UNDOCUMENTED] Hide pillars for track pieces (JSON editing only)
  • [UNDOCUMENTED] Hide vignette toggle in slowmo with keypad 0
  • and many more.....

