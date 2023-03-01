Hotfixes Update

This update bundles a couple of hotfixes to bugs both old and new. Thank you for reporting the issues you encounter!
Full changelog:
Version 0.5.230301 - 1 Mar 2023
- Fixed Sinister Revenrence not counting cards in Singleplayer mode
- Fixed Devourer sometimes choosing Attack intent in the far range
- Fixed Ox card not adding block properly when played twice
- Fixed outfits being selectable outside the window
- Fixed Mr. Wolf achievement unlocking for 2 players instead of 3
As Always,
Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstanty
