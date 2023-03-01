Hotfixes Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10666072 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 15:59:08 UTC by Wendy

This update bundles a couple of hotfixes to bugs both old and new. Thank you for reporting the issues you encounter!

Full changelog:

Version 0.5.230301 - 1 Mar 2023

Fixed Sinister Revenrence not counting cards in Singleplayer mode

Fixed Devourer sometimes choosing Attack intent in the far range

Fixed Ox card not adding block properly when played twice

Fixed outfits being selectable outside the window

Fixed Mr. Wolf achievement unlocking for 2 players instead of 3

As Always,

Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty