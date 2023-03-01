 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 1 March 2023

0.8.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10665874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Grand Librarian topic added : The Watcher
  • Grand Librarian topic added : Screw Sentinel
  • Grand Librarian topic added : Rogue Armadillo
  • Grand Librarian topic added : Elemental Lords
  • Grand Librarian topic added : Goblins
  • Dialogue added to Rogue Armadillo
  • Dialogue added to Goblin Chieftain
  • Fixed some visual bugs on the map
  • Fixed a bug where some sounds would not abide to sound/music volume controls
  • Fixed Barry shooting when paused, reworked how his shooting works a bit (it should fix him not shooting at some enemies sometimes)
  • Fixed Living Projectile not flying towards some bosses

