- Grand Librarian topic added : The Watcher
- Grand Librarian topic added : Screw Sentinel
- Grand Librarian topic added : Rogue Armadillo
- Grand Librarian topic added : Elemental Lords
- Grand Librarian topic added : Goblins
- Dialogue added to Rogue Armadillo
- Dialogue added to Goblin Chieftain
- Fixed some visual bugs on the map
- Fixed a bug where some sounds would not abide to sound/music volume controls
- Fixed Barry shooting when paused, reworked how his shooting works a bit (it should fix him not shooting at some enemies sometimes)
- Fixed Living Projectile not flying towards some bosses
Lone Fungus update for 1 March 2023
0.8.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update