 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Weird West update for 2 March 2023

Quick hot fix for the German version of the game

Share · View all patches · Build 10665862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It has come to our attention that the latest patch we had done seemed to have broken part of the translations in the german version of the game so we just hot fixed that now!

Changed files in this update

Project Nova PC Depot 1097351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link