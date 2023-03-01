Update, Version 20230301

English

[Pet]You can now try to persuade certain types of non-hostile creatures to join your group without a fight. (Roll persuasion against a difficulty.)

[Pet]If you use a pet with a similar species type to the target, the difficulty will significantly reduce.

[Pet]GhoOoOoOosts can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use ghosts/ghost cats to persuade them.)

[Pet]Cats can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use cats/ghost cats to persuade them.)

[Pet]Dogs can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use dogs/wolves to persuade them.)

[Pet]Bunnys can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use bunnys to persuade them.)

[Pet]Bats can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use bats to persuade them.)

[Pet]Camels can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use camels to persuade them.)

[Pet]Rats can now be persuaded to join you. (Difficulty reduction: use rats to persuade them.)

[Character]If you manage to peacefully convince a cat to join you when Alicia is in your group, relationship will improve.

简体中文

【宠物】你现在可以试图说服某些非敌意的野生实体加入你的队伍，而不需要进行任何战斗。（抛说服点数对抗一个难度。）

【宠物】如果你一个和目标有近似的种族的宠物进行说服，那么难度会显著降低。

【宠物】幽欧欧欧欧灵现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用幽灵，幽灵猫去说服）

【宠物】猫猫现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用猫，幽灵猫去说服）

【宠物】狗狗现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用狗，狼去说服）

【宠物】兔兔现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用兔兔去说服）

【宠物】蝙蝠现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用蝙蝠去说服）

【宠物】骆驼现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用骆驼去说服）

【宠物】老鼠现在可以被说服加入你。（难度降低：用老鼠去说服）

【角色】如果队伍里有艾丽西亚，如果你成功说服一只猫猫加入你的队伍，那么和艾丽西亚的关系度会提高。