Rank: Warmaster update for 1 March 2023

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.4126

Share · View all patches · Build 10665845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The new turret design is now implemented!
  • Fixed how ground turrets fire (ie. beams no longer come from the middle but the barrels)
  • Ground based Pulse turrets work again. (They seemed to like to fire straight into the ground before)
  • The Navigation screen now has the Atmospheric Shader running it (more to come). This really improves the look.
  • Various Fixes

