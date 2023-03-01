- The new turret design is now implemented!
- Fixed how ground turrets fire (ie. beams no longer come from the middle but the barrels)
- Ground based Pulse turrets work again. (They seemed to like to fire straight into the ground before)
- The Navigation screen now has the Atmospheric Shader running it (more to come). This really improves the look.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 1 March 2023
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.4126
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update