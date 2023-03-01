 Skip to content

Elemental Raiders update for 1 March 2023

PATCH NOTES v0.1.52

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Raiders!

New

  • Several visual improvements have been made to the gameplay, including targeting and mana VFXs
  • Added exclusive avatars that can be claimed during certain periods of time. After claiming one, you unlock it permanently
  • Added a feature that allows you to pledge allegiance to a certain community and claim their exclusive avatar. You can only join one community per account.
  • Some Status Effects now display an VFX when applied
  • Triforce skills now use visuals to indicate if the Triforce is activated or not
  • Added tooltips for items, explaining the relevant effects

Changes

  • Reworked the UI to give it a new feel, and preparing for the upcoming mobile version
  • Gameplay in PvP now shows the Kill Count instead of Lives to improve clarity

Fixes

  • Fixed some translation errors
  • Fixed some issues related to disconnecting in PvP matches
  • Fixed a bug in which dragging a skill while the timer runs out made it impossible to play in the next round
  • Fixed some texts that were bleeding out of their designed regions
  • Fixed the size of some buttons that were inconsistent
  • Fixed an error that swapped the player avatars in some cases

