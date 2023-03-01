 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 1 March 2023

Infusion Netcode & Bugfix Patch

Build 10665818 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Reworked some of the Infusion netcode to... work, hopefully?

  • Tunnel Guards now have an attack windup pose while sprinting with a sword. (Suggested by GrimToadstool.)

  • Improved Stone Caller visuals.

  • Old Digger's chest should now fall on top of a player if he dies while in the ceiling.

  • High Roller no longer works on empty bottles.

  • Updated credits to properly credit a few more people.

  • Items now display their full mana cost above their discounted mana cost. (Suggested by DoubleMayCare.)

  • Fixed revived players getting skillcards for the Nail that revived them. (Reported by Someone64, accidentally.)

  • Fixed party HUD sometimes failing to initialize on client. (Reported by Someone64.)

  • Fixed Burn & Chill stack numbers overlapping each other and sometimes failing to be removed after the effect runs out.

  • Fixed Freezing and Blazing enchantments affecting the user when Valkyrie returns after a throw. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

  • Fixed Blast Scepter attack not being interrupted by switching to another item. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Piledrivering inanimate objects or allied players causing them to get stuck if not destroyed. (Reported by Someone64.)

  • Fixed Stonecaller shield being immune to damage while not being held as the active item.

  • Fixed Valkyrie wing issues.

  • Fixed missing tileset tops.

