Infusion Netcode & Bugfix Patch

Reworked some of the Infusion netcode to... work, hopefully?

Tunnel Guards now have an attack windup pose while sprinting with a sword. (Suggested by GrimToadstool.)

Improved Stone Caller visuals.

Old Digger's chest should now fall on top of a player if he dies while in the ceiling.

High Roller no longer works on empty bottles.

Updated credits to properly credit a few more people.

Items now display their full mana cost above their discounted mana cost. (Suggested by DoubleMayCare.)

Fixed revived players getting skillcards for the Nail that revived them. (Reported by Someone64, accidentally.)

Fixed party HUD sometimes failing to initialize on client. (Reported by Someone64.)

Fixed Burn & Chill stack numbers overlapping each other and sometimes failing to be removed after the effect runs out.

Fixed Freezing and Blazing enchantments affecting the user when Valkyrie returns after a throw. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

Fixed Blast Scepter attack not being interrupted by switching to another item. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Piledrivering inanimate objects or allied players causing them to get stuck if not destroyed. (Reported by Someone64.)

Fixed Stonecaller shield being immune to damage while not being held as the active item.

Fixed Valkyrie wing issues.