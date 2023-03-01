 Skip to content

bloody lonely cold update for 1 March 2023

Update on March 1

1 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After working day and night for a period of time, I finally added new levels to the game in early March and fixed some original minor problems. The new level has added humanoid mutant monsters.

