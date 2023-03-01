 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Treason update for 1 March 2023

Treason Update #2 (01.03.2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10665771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[STABILITY]

  • Fixed SSE and SSE2 are required and Game shader trying to override a base shader errors on startup;

[GAMEPLAY]

  • Added a team kill punisher: if a player is at or below _t_teamkill_karmathreshold karma (default: 50), killing _t_teamkilllimit teammates (default: 3) in a single round will result in a kick and a temporary ban, team kill counter will go down by 1 each round until it reaches 0;
  • Updated existing voice lines and added new voice commands:
  • I'm walking here.
  • Deliver the clue.
  • Hold fire!
  • They're innocent.
  • Follow me.
  • Get out of here!
  • Sorry.
  • Stick together.
  • Added Player Mute option in the main menu, that allows you to mute voice chat from specific players;
  • Fixed incorrect name of _t_rating_round_wintraitors console variable (previously shared name with _t_rating_round_wininnocents);
  • Added a soft limit of traitors: _t_traitosmax (default: 4);
  • Softcoded the number of traitors to be chosen: total number of players divided by _t_traitosprevalence (default: 4);
  • Changed default values of some console variables:
  • _t_revivecooldown to 50;
  • _t_dev_immunitytime to 10.0;
  • _t_dev_immunitydamage to 0.25;
  • _t_karma_round_winalive to 15;
  • _t_karma_killenemy to 5;
  • _t_karma_killteammate to -12;
  • _t_dev_clue_glowtime to 6.0;
  • Creating a kick vote now requires specifying a reason for kick;
  • Added a brand new Don model, that will also be used for players during Annihilation rounds;
  • C.P.U. now has an arrow icon, showing it's location, when you hold a clue (can be toggled client-side using _t_disable_cpuicon);
  • Zombie Traitors will now have flies particle flying around them;
  • Picking up a clue after round end will no longer preserve it for next round;
  • Proximity voice chat is now automatically disabled at the end of the round;
  • Bomb damage will now count as coming from the player who planted the bomb, so damaging someone with a bomb will now show up in your damage counter;
  • Added a console variable to toggle in-game hints: _cl_hudhintenable;
  • Hints, that require you to approach a certain entity (such as C.P.U. hints or Clue hints) will no longer trigger when you are spectating;
  • Fixed incorrect Hat model skins for Mafia (when the hat is shot off);
  • Don's body glow will now produce a sound;

[UI]

  • Round end screen will no longer show irrelevant stats in Annihilation;
  • Changed font of HUD menus (such as voice commands menu);
  • Made voice status panel wider;
  • Removed rounded corners from hint box, making it look consistent with the rest of the design;
  • When spectating a player, you will now see their Steam name next to their Pseudo name;
  • Voting music will no longer be stopped when casting a vote;
  • Round end screen will now show player of the match and final kill of the match if it was the last round;
  • Round end screen will now show Zombie Traitors separately, at the end of traitors list;
  • When you are a Traitor and have been revealed, player card will now have a target icon over your role icon;
  • Made background of Play or Spectate menu darker;
  • Main menu music will now restart when leaving the server through main menu button;
  • Spectator UI will now fade out when round end panel is fading in;
  • Game icon has been slightly updated;

[MAPS]

  • New map: Villa;

Classic

  • Added balcony at Bombsite B, that connects Mid and Bombsite A;
  • Added an extra route between Bombsite B and Bombsite D;
  • Added various cover spots;
  • General optimizations;

Hotel

  • Removed walls at Bombsite D;
  • Added a peek spot near Bombsite B;
  • Extended room with window, that leads outside;
  • Extended garage in basement;
  • Removed some doors near C.P.U. table;
  • Made main corridor wider;
  • Added various cover spots;
  • General optimizations;

Temple

  • Expanded area between Bombsite Green, Bombsite Red and Bombsite Blue;
  • Changed area around Blue Bombsite;
  • Expanded several corridors throughout the map;
  • Added C.P.U. signs;
  • Increased delay before fire appears at spawnpoint;
  • Added various cover spots;
  • General optimizations;

Voorgoud

  • Added a room behind Bombsite A, with a secret route to the gym;
  • Added windows to the garage door of the gym;
  • Changed beach;
  • Removed glass doors at Bombsite B;
  • Extended room behind C.P.U.;
  • Added various cover spots;
  • General optimizations;

Dust 2 Ode

  • Added stairs from Mid to the C.P.U.;
  • Changed textures;
  • Added 3D skybox;
  • Added various cover spots;
  • General optimizations;

Tower

  • Extended corridors behind Bombsite A and Bombsite C;
  • Added C.P.U. signs;
  • Added various cover spots;
  • General optimizations;

Simple

  • Added Bombsite C and Bombsite D;
  • Added various cover spots;
  • General optimizations;

Clues

  • Moved C.P.U. to another location on the second floor;
  • Expanded various corridors and rooms;
  • Added various cover spots;
  • General optimizations;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1786951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link