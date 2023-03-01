Vote your favorite entry for our February Contest till Friday 3 March.

Hi folks,
Our February contests have officially ended, and now it's time to cast your vote for your favorite entries till Friday 3 March.
I want to thank all the participants for their hard work and creativity, and congratulate them on their achievements. While all the participants are already winners, we still need to determine their placement, and that's where your vote comes in.
You can vote for only one entry by using its number.
Here are the entries for the Modding Contest:
-
Subclass: Fallen Champion by Draken
Link: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2925041100
-
The Mudgrafter by Twogs
Link: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2933025057
-
Porter Guild by TheWelp
Link: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2939959204
(No one participated in the Youtube Contest.)
Please take the time to review each entry before casting your vote. Your input is valuable, and I am sure your fellow modders will appreciate your encouragement and participation determining the final placement of each entry.
Good luck to all the participants!
On a different note, today's patch, contains a lot of resources for the upcoming expansion, but also some features that the mods of our contest might be using.
Just to be on the safe side, if you are planning to try out the mods submitted for our contest, I'd highly recommend updating to the latest game version as well. This will ensure that you have the most up-to-date version of the game and that the mods will work as intended if they are using the latest modding additions.
You can read more details in the patch notes below
Bugfixes:
- Effects that apply CC as a secondary effect don't break CC counters. This effect will display on such cards' text.
- In the World Map: Fixed specific occurrences where the Location circle could stay visible after the player had already moved out of range.
- Fixed an issue with 'Illusionist' allies counting as 'Illusions' (and therefore not 'Living.')
- Fixed an issue with 'Counter Attack' triggering in place of different tactics.
- Fixed some perk and card typos.
Misc Additions:
-
All the Ink variables are now synced automatically without the need to call 'Update.'
-
This patch adds support for the following auto-sync variables:
- VAR PCState[Quest State] = ""
- VAR PCInfluence[NPC/Location] = 0
- VAR PCPerk[Perkname] = false
- VAR PCAlly[AllyName] = false
- VAR PCHas[Cardname] = false
-
Added support for checking for up to 4 additional enemy statuses (before, this could only happen through OnEnemyStatus) using: OES1/AddEffect1 to OES4/AddEffect4
-
ie. OES1Weaken:1, AddEffect1Vulnerable=2;Weaken=2:1, OES2Vulnerable:1, AddEffect2Bleed:2
-
In this example, if the enemy has weaken, the first bonus effect triggers. The second bonus effect will also trigger if vulnerable is successful or the enemy is already vulnerable.
-
(New Keyword) ChainApply[Status]:x, If this card's Chain effect damages an Enemy, apply (to them) [Status] x (regardless of Resistance).
-
After finishing an interaction with an NPC, the Town UI will open up again automatically.
-
Updated the World Map graphics.
-
Added a new island east of Crowhaven.
-
Added a few more location placeholders/points of interest.
-
In Events: Non-challenge Tasks can be displayed to the player using: NewTask:Task/Location/Instructions
ie. # Grant:Rewards # NewTask:Embark for the Skull Isle/Crowhaven/To complete this task, talk to Captain Hawke in Crowhaven.
-
In card definitions: FlipArtwork:1, will flip the card artwork horizontally. i.e. to make it slightly different if it recycles an artwork with ReUseArtwork.
-
Added some missing Journal thumbnails.
-
Added extra resources for DLC4.
-
Areas & Activities in locations are now ordered by Enemy Min Tier.
Changed files in this update