Vote your favorite entry for our February Contest till Friday 3 March.

Hi folks,

Our February contests have officially ended, and now it's time to cast your vote for your favorite entries till Friday 3 March.

I want to thank all the participants for their hard work and creativity, and congratulate them on their achievements. While all the participants are already winners, we still need to determine their placement, and that's where your vote comes in.

You can vote for only one entry by using its number.

Here are the entries for the Modding Contest:

Subclass: Fallen Champion by Draken

Link: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2925041100 The Mudgrafter by Twogs

Link: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2933025057 Porter Guild by TheWelp

Link: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2939959204

(No one participated in the Youtube Contest.)

Please take the time to review each entry before casting your vote. Your input is valuable, and I am sure your fellow modders will appreciate your encouragement and participation determining the final placement of each entry.

Good luck to all the participants!

On a different note, today's patch, contains a lot of resources for the upcoming expansion, but also some features that the mods of our contest might be using.

Just to be on the safe side, if you are planning to try out the mods submitted for our contest, I'd highly recommend updating to the latest game version as well. This will ensure that you have the most up-to-date version of the game and that the mods will work as intended if they are using the latest modding additions.

You can read more details in the patch notes below

Bugfixes:

Effects that apply CC as a secondary effect don't break CC counters. This effect will display on such cards' text.

In the World Map: Fixed specific occurrences where the Location circle could stay visible after the player had already moved out of range.

Fixed an issue with 'Illusionist' allies counting as 'Illusions' (and therefore not 'Living.')

Fixed an issue with 'Counter Attack' triggering in place of different tactics.

Fixed some perk and card typos.

Misc Additions: