v.1.1: like 1.0, but moreso

Version 1.1.0 is here, adding a few little quality-of-life features, as well as a few fixes, on top of 1.0.0 and the previous minor updates. Details below!

As always, thanks for playing! Don't forget to leave a review - it really, really helps people to find the game.

v.1.1.0

Improvements:

Added an achievement for completing Story Mode.

All achievements are now localised on Steam.

Added a pop-up length-counter to the Story Mode and Workshop HUDs, to help you keep track of Snek's length changes.

Attempted to make the introduction of infinite NPC doors more obvious.

In Story Mode, you can now pan the pause screen map.

Added effects to make intersections from magic tiles more obvious.

Increased the maximum reloadable checkpoints from 5 to 8, so you can go back a little further if you need to.

Changed the way checkpointing works to include a limit on the number of consecutive saves you can do on the same checkpoint. If the game detects that you're going in circles over the same checkpoint, it will try to avoid overwriting all your reloads. The number maximum consecutive uses of the same checkpoint is 75% of the maximum reloadable checkpoints (i.e., 6 out of 8).

The puzzle at the end of the Long Corridor has been simplified (by making the platforms equal heights, repositioning the camera and adding some arrows).

Some minor UI changes to make the game more controller and Steam Deck friendly.

Fixes:

Stopped a door from automatically closing in the inner-sanctum, which could previously allow an exploit that skipped an important lesson.

Fixed flipped UVs on the "God Mode" snek head. (That means colours in Mek-a-Snek will apply to the correct side of the God Mode head.)

v.1.0.13

Fixes:

Fixed an exploit in the final puzzle that would allow you to catch the Capitan when you weren't meant to.

Fixed a bug that prevented the final cutscene from playing if you happen to have not skipped the opening cutscene. It's a very silly bug. Don't ask.

v.1.0.12

Improvements:

Added some extra floor arrows to the final guard room puzzle, as it was too difficult for the early game.

Fixes: