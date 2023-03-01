 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 1 March 2023

Update 0.30.0

Features

  • Players now pay a small fee to use the practice nets.

Updates

  • Updating putting system to a completely new approach, putting is more accurate and less laggy.
  • Updated golfers putting accuracy to be less accurate.

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with players taking drops after having putted the ball into a cup.
  • Fixed props not randomly oriented in course generation.
  • Fixed collision missing from obstacles since last putting collision fix.
  • Fixed player walking into the cup.
  • Fixed ball in hole sound not playing if player is walking to the ball when the ball goes in.
  • Fixed player taking a drop if ball goes in the hole while they are walking to it.

