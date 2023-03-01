Update 0.30.0

Features
- Players now pay a small fee to use the practice nets.
Updates
- Updating putting system to a completely new approach, putting is more accurate and less laggy.
- Updated golfers putting accuracy to be less accurate.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with players taking drops after having putted the ball into a cup.
- Fixed props not randomly oriented in course generation.
- Fixed collision missing from obstacles since last putting collision fix.
- Fixed player walking into the cup.
- Fixed ball in hole sound not playing if player is walking to the ball when the ball goes in.
- Fixed player taking a drop if ball goes in the hole while they are walking to it.
