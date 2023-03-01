 Skip to content

江湖幸存者 update for 1 March 2023

0.89 Update

Build 10665508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add new character Xiao Long, three talents & steam achievements are added
    2.Add Connection passive skill(multiplayer only) and Realism active skill
  2. Online lobby now will only search within 2 mins active room, to solve the ghost room issue
  3. Fix enemy texture issue, significantly improved performance of floating damage numbers
  4. improved the performance of the Exp, the maximum level has been increased to 500
  5. Enhanced some of the talents:
  • Enlightenment: 10% / 1.5% -> 15% / 2%
  • Wood Heart: increase damage buff 10% -> 15%
  • Water Fairy: now every water skill level will contribute damage buff(20%), and frozon enemy damage buff 25% -> 50%
  • Kill: 0.01% -> 0.03%
  • Anxiety: damage buff 100% -> 200%, level contribution 6% -> 12%
  • Great: every (X) skill contirbute damage 100% -> 500%
  • Golden: give extra Fire type after level 250
  • Soul: 100% / 400% / 100% -> 200% / 800% / 200%
  • Raging fire: damage buff 18% -> 25%
  • Dexterity: now every projectile will contribute
  • Life: teammates passive skill level will also contribute damage, and damage buff from 10% -> 15%
  1. Debuff the damage punish of Extensive difficulty item

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

