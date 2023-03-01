Update Notes For 01/03/2023

- Redesign art resources such as the leaders' portraits and the commanders' portraits.
- Add a consultant system which gives suggestions to the player. We will continuely improve this function with the update in the future.
- Modify the operation rules of the manual battle system and replace the previous formation system with the special order system.
- Now you can choose to attack a single warship in the enemy team or the entire team.
- You can now deploy buildings directly from the fleet.
- Now you can create or edit fleets without a dock.
- Colonial income was changed from daily to monthly.
Uncharted Space - project 3062 update for 1 March 2023
