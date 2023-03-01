 Skip to content

Uncharted Space - project 3062 update for 1 March 2023

Update Notes For 01/03/2023

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Redesign art resources such as the leaders' portraits and the commanders' portraits.
  2. Add a consultant system which gives suggestions to the player. We will continuely improve this function with the update in the future.
  3. Modify the operation rules of the manual battle system and replace the previous formation system with the special order system.
  4. Now you can choose to attack a single warship in the enemy team or the entire team.
  5. You can now deploy buildings directly from the fleet.
  6. Now you can create or edit fleets without a dock.
  7. Colonial income was changed from daily to monthly.

