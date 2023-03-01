Update Notes For March 01, 2023

Bug fixes:
- After looting items, apparently their collisions were still staying on the scene and blocking the player movement. That shouldn't be the case now.
- Bugs causing "Kasparov, are we?" and "Flying Bear" achievements to not be achieved is fixed.
- "Mr. Inspector" and "Story Unraveled" achievements are removed. It was decided to remove them during testing stage but changes weren't applied to Steam on time.
- We realized we forgot to remove some of the debug input keys in the build that caused some of the players to have items other than lighter in their hand in the beginning of the game.
- Some missing translations on crucial items for the story through the end of the game are fixed
- A bug causing the music and the ambient sounds to not be unpaused when the pause menu is closed fixed
- A bug that might cause the game to not progress if player is out of lighter gas is fixed.
Improvements:
- We placed an item near one of the evidences to draw more attention to the area. It was more hidden than we intended to.
- R input key added to game to refill the lighter without requiring to open inventory UI.
- Lighter will now last longer before requiring a refill.
- Also the lighter gas consumption will be paused when an item is being inspected to .
- In addition to all, there are now more lighter gases throughout the game to be looted.
- You can find a few more scary moments in the game now
- Credits scene is now skippable. It's a precious moment for us. But we are aware that it's bit too long.
