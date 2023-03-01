Officially Released!

Get ready to roll! ball-e is now available on Steam with new features and content!

Welcome to ball-e, the exciting new roguelike platformer game where you take on various stages and bosses using unique abilities and characters! We are thrilled to announce that ball-e has officially launched on Steam, and we're offering a limited-time discount this week. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of the ball-e community!

If you had a chance to play during the Steam Next Fest, you'll be pleased to know that there's a lot more new things to discover:

More stages and bosses to conquer

Unlock new abilities and characters for more gameplay variety

More challenges to test your skills

More achievements to earn and show off

Gameplay changes for an even better experience!

Feedback is appreciated, so please report any major bugs or balancing issues you encounter on our Discord or in the Steam Community Forum. Your feedback helps improve the game and provide a better experience for all players!

Additionally I want to thank all the players and friends who have supported the game during the development and Steam Next Fest. This wouldn't have been possible without you! I hope you enjoy the new features and content in ball-e and have a great time playing. If you have any questions, feedback, or encounter any problems with the game, feel free to reach out to me via Discord or the Steam Community Discussion.

Good luck and have fun rolling your way through ball-e!

Best Regards,

Julian