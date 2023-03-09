Godot 4.0 sets sail: All aboard for new horizons

As we announced last week, Godot 4.0 has been released!

Read the official release announcement on the Godot blog for all the details on what's new.

There is also an amazing video by GDQuest covering the new features:

As it's a major update which breaks compatibility with existing projects, we delayed the update on Steam to give users time to decide if they want to upgrade now, or stick to Godot 3.5.x for the time being.

If you want to stay on Godot 3.5.x, please select the stable-3.5 "beta" branch in the Steam settings for the Godot Engine app. It has incidentally just be updated to the newly released Godot 3.5.2 maintenance update.

As of today, Godot 4.0 is on the default branch!

Note that the official demo projects are still in the process of being ported to Godot 4.0. We also stopped including them in the default Steam distribution, so instead of having your Project Manager filled with all existing official demos, you can choose the ones you're interested in from the Asset Library. At this time, you won't find any official demo in the Asset Library, so change the filter from "Official" to "Community" to find the many amazing demos and templates that users are publishing right now.

PS: If you had switched to the stable-4.0 branch to try it early, we recommend switching back to the default branch now that it's up to date.

We usually keep the latest "stable-x.y" branch one patch version behind "default" so that you can easily rollback an update if it causes issues. So when Godot 4.0.1 is released, we'll push it to "default", but not immediately to "stable-4.0". Then when 4.0.2 is released, it will be pushed to "default" and the previous 4.0.1 will be pushed to "stable-4.0", etc.