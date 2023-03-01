v1.2.0 released!

Hi everyone,

here is a regular update, the changes:

rework map design to feel less empty and more organic,

add more items/interaction in exploration mode,

wood terrain move cost increase to 3 for mounted units,

palm terrain give +5 dodge,

add battle transition option (normal, rotation, burst, thanks SapphireSoft!),

add enemy speed config,

updated SRPG Studio to latest version v1.278.

Notes: This version has been playtested in walk difficulty and slightly in normal.

The tutorial screenshots were not updated...

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

PS: The idea of making Clarent Saga: Tactics II would be nice but I guess

I am running dry of assets/ideas/energy and I am working on another RPG Maker

game so it will take priority over this sequel.