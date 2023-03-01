 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clarent Saga: Tactics update for 1 March 2023

v1.2.0 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10665288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here is a regular update, the changes:
rework map design to feel less empty and more organic,
add more items/interaction in exploration mode,
wood terrain move cost increase to 3 for mounted units,
palm terrain give +5 dodge,
add battle transition option (normal, rotation, burst, thanks SapphireSoft!),
add enemy speed config,
updated SRPG Studio to latest version v1.278.

Notes: This version has been playtested in walk difficulty and slightly in normal.
The tutorial screenshots were not updated...

Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.

PS: The idea of making Clarent Saga: Tactics II would be nice but I guess
I am running dry of assets/ideas/energy and I am working on another RPG Maker
game so it will take priority over this sequel.

Changed files in this update

Crimson Sword Saga: Tactics Content Depot 709671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link