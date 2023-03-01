v1.2.0 released!

Hi everyone,
here is a regular update, the changes:
rework map design to feel less empty and more organic,
add more items/interaction in exploration mode,
wood terrain move cost increase to 3 for mounted units,
palm terrain give +5 dodge,
add battle transition option (normal, rotation, burst, thanks SapphireSoft!),
add enemy speed config,
updated SRPG Studio to latest version v1.278.
Notes: This version has been playtested in walk difficulty and slightly in normal.
The tutorial screenshots were not updated...
Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.
PS: The idea of making Clarent Saga: Tactics II would be nice but I guess
I am running dry of assets/ideas/energy and I am working on another RPG Maker
game so it will take priority over this sequel.
