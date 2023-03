Share · View all patches · Build 10665248 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 17:06:25 UTC by Wendy

The wait is finally over and SokoChess White is now available for Windows, Linux and Mac!

We hope you have a great time with the game. We're looking forward to your reactions and reviews!

Save 10% during the Launch Discount

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2185860/SokoChess_White/