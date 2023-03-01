Patch Notes 03.01.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10665239 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 14:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Intro

Hello there,

This is a quick interim patch, mainly to ship the new Spanish language option (a huge thank you to Julio Duran) as well as a few bug fixes.

Features & other changes

Spanish language option added (a big thank you to Julio Duran!).

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented the shotgun from aiming down sights after it was reloaded.

Mannequins in HOME were not targeted by smart rounds.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused zombies to spawn for 1 frame with a red outline.

Fixed a bug that made it possible that hologram decoys sometimes activated in mid air.

Modifiers (player speed, base health, etc.) are no longer displayed in the end game screen after a game in story mode (where modifiers don’t apply).

The turret controllers laser now looks more like a laser instead of a plastic stick.

Balancing

SMART rounds are now more consistent and are no longer based on the type of bullets that were loaded before loading them. For example, it was possible to load SMART rounds based on Wadcutter rounds (no headshot multiplier, bad) or from Reaper rounds (massive headshot multiplier, too good). Now, SMART rounds have their own damage value, always have a 2x headshot modifier, and offer no penetration or stopping power.

The optic on the MPV and the HURT-V is now magnified, recoil is reduced significantly while aiming down sights.

The SMI’s recoil has been reduced significantly.

Reduced the score/multiplier for throwing and blowing up hologram decoys.

If you encounter a bug, please report it straight away ingame by pressing F1 and describing the issue. This makes it a lot easier for me to replicate and fix it. If you would like any direct feedback, don't forget to include your email address.