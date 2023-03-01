 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 1 March 2023

Build 104 ; SubBuild 2023.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • Strikes : the woman's acceleration was mostly as fast as the man's acceleration ; now its speed max in ideal conditions with 100% in Power & Consistency is around 162km/h instead of 188km/h ; its global average speed has been lowered by ~10km/h
  • Animation : the one & two-handed backhands and the two-handed forehand could be done while sidestepping, leading to completely buggy dynamic animation ; now the player will always run when moving before doing these strikes

