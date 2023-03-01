- Changed broken nets to count towards the total net amount
- Broken nets can now be placed back into the water like a normal net
- Added boat capacity for nets (currently 10 max)
- Fixed net catching infinitely
- Fixed "New" button not removing old save
- Fixed rope not showing inbetween net buoys
- Decreased net Catch Rate
- Fixed VSync not saving
- Fixed net capacity
- Fixed nets catching too fast when near each other
- Decreased catch rate for nets
- Fixed nets not catching after loading save
- Remove unnecessary files
Hightide Playtest update for 1 March 2023
Change Log 1-3-2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
