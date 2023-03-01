 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hightide Playtest update for 1 March 2023

Change Log 1-3-2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10665075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed broken nets to count towards the total net amount
  • Broken nets can now be placed back into the water like a normal net
  • Added boat capacity for nets (currently 10 max)
  • Fixed net catching infinitely
  • Fixed "New" button not removing old save
  • Fixed rope not showing inbetween net buoys
  • Decreased net Catch Rate
  • Fixed VSync not saving
  • Fixed net capacity
  • Fixed nets catching too fast when near each other
  • Decreased catch rate for nets
  • Fixed nets not catching after loading save
  • Remove unnecessary files

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link