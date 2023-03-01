Starship Troopers: Terran Command - Scenario Editor release date announced

Greetings Troopers,

We have exciting news to share with you today, but first we would like to take a moment to thank all of our fans for the amazing content you have shared since the opening of the Steam Workshop beta.

We are pleased to announce that on March 14th we will be releasing the Scenario Editor along with Steam Workshop functionality: you will have the chance to create your own unique maps and scenarios and to share them with the community on Steam Workshop.

We believe that this will take your gameplay experience to a whole new level, not only because you can now customize your experience, but also because now you have endless possibilities for playing whole new content. So mark your calendars and get ready to unleash your creativity!

We're also looking into preparing a special live stream on slitherinetv in which we'll showcase how the Scenario Editor works, so keep posted to know more details.

We'll see you on the battlefield!