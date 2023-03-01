 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 1 March 2023

1.13.4 Update

1 March 2023

  • Reworked gradient system to allow gradient blend type to be sent with gradient data.

Interface

  • Hotkey now triggers on key press (instead of release)
  • Hotkey can be triggered after another without releasing modifier keys.
  • Uninteractable items are now more distinct.
  • [Graph] Ability to copy, and paste nodes.
  • [Graph] Ability to adjust midpoint in curve, elbow line.
  • [Graph] Improve curve connection line rendering.
  • [Inspector] Curve box can be zoomed out (fixed zoom level).
  • Anchor point is fixed between 0 to 1
  • Control points fix fixed between -1 to 1
  • [Animator] Add the ability to duplicate, copy, and paste keyframes.
  • [Animator] Remove all keyframes will remove nodes from the timeline.
  • [Preview window] Now support image array.

Nodes

  • New cache node.

  • [Group] Add button to manually execute every node inside.

  • [Export] Option to start image sequence at any index.

  • [Fluid, rigid body render] Now cache output for timeline scrubbing.

  • [Cache, cache array] Cached surface is now stored between sessions.

  • [Cache, cache array] Caching now support surface array.

Bug

  • Fix rigid body node only run after the first loop.
  • Fix error when exporting node with cache.
  • Fix crash when sending image array to preview window.
  • [Ase read] Fix layer name not save.
  • [Math] Fix value b does not show up in inspector on lerp mode.

