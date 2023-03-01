 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 1 March 2023

Foxwood Seal Mark VII Coating | Celox Armor Set

Last edited by Wendy

A worthy warrior’s gift...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Mark VII Foxwood Seal coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Prepare to scout out the opposition.

The Celox Armor Set is comprised of the CELOX helmet, Lava Burst armor coating, TAS/MOTHACID helmet attachment, UA/Kontakt Plate chest attachment, UA/Gidos shoulder pads, Corvan gloves, UA/Type AS kneepads, and Fireteam Crimson emblems.

You can scoop up the set in the Shop today!

