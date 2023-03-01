Foxwood Seal Mark VII Coating | Celox Armor Set

Share · View all patches · Build 10665009 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 14:09:45 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A worthy warrior’s gift...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Mark VII Foxwood Seal coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Prepare to scout out the opposition.

The Celox Armor Set is comprised of the CELOX helmet, Lava Burst armor coating, TAS/MOTHACID helmet attachment, UA/Kontakt Plate chest attachment, UA/Gidos shoulder pads, Corvan gloves, UA/Type AS kneepads, and Fireteam Crimson emblems.

You can scoop up the set in the Shop today!