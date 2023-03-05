Update 2023/03/05

Bug fixes
Fixed a bug that caused the screen to remain bright when entering and exiting the rooftop
Fixed bug that items can be dropped on the fast travel screen
Fixed T-POSE bug
Fixed the bug that Makina disappears when the valve handle is executed while Makina is hidden in the pool.
Fixed a bug that when the game is started while the uncle's 3rd chime (super fast ping pong) is sounding in the room, the human body model will not be displayed.
When the game is started with the uncle's third chime (super fast ping pong) ringing in the room, the human body model will be changed.
