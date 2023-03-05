 Skip to content

Love Love School Days update for 5 March 2023

Update 2023/03/05

Bug fixes
Fixed a bug that caused the screen to remain bright when entering and exiting the rooftop
Fixed bug that items can be dropped on the fast travel screen
Fixed T-POSE bug
Fixed the bug that Makina disappears when the valve handle is executed while Makina is hidden in the pool.

Fixed a bug that when the game is started while the uncle's 3rd chime (super fast ping pong) is sounding in the room, the human body model will not be displayed.
