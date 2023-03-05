Update 2023/03/05

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the screen to remain bright when entering and exiting the rooftop

Fixed bug that items can be dropped on the fast travel screen

Fixed T-POSE bug

Fixed the bug that Makina disappears when the valve handle is executed while Makina is hidden in the pool.

Fixed a bug that when the game is started while the uncle's 3rd chime (super fast ping pong) is sounding in the room, the human body model will not be displayed.

