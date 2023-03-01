Cloudy Cruise & HD Resolution Options

A new event is coming to World Racing '95, and up for grabs is a new 95 Mode course "Cloudy Cruise", where one wrong move can send you plummeting of course with no way back.

To unlock this new track you must

Unlock 95 mode (Complete Chapter 1 of Story Mode)

Select Cloudy Cruise from the 95 Mode track select.

Complete the ring challenge and finish the race.

One you've completed those steps the course is yours to keep. This event ends May 31st so get your head out the clouds and snag it while you can.

Unfortunately this does mean the Incredible Icecap event has come to an end, if you had already unlocked the track it will still be there for you to play. For those who missed out it's not gone forever and will be back once the Winter season rolls around again.

In addition to the new event, this update also include a new graphics toggle feature. Due to popular demand, players can now choose between big crunchy pixels or a smooth HD image during races! Simply press TAB on a keyboard or SELECT on a game-pad to toggle between the two options.

Here's a summary of everything included in this update: