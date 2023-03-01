 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grow Flow update for 1 March 2023

Update 0.9.3 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10664869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new Grow Flow update has been released, containing:

  • Broken Mirrors wont play sound when attempted to be interacted with anymore
  • Fixed Anna's model changing unintentionally in Chapter 1 Level 3 if the player is a true speedrunner
  • Significantly improved death plane detection, which means you won't be able to fall forever anymore! The death floor is lower in the majority of levels, but higher on some that had poorly placed ones. This also fixes the three or so levels that would kill you on completion.
  • Fixed a bug where the game couldn't properly load achievements, resulting in the game being unplayable from the very beginning. Sorry!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1825041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link