Share · View all patches · Build 10664783 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 09:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Dear players!

At Utsukushii Games we know that no every single player likes the slider puzzles, and the tile swap puzzles are far more popular.

So, we listened to your feedback and we are launching a swap tile puzzle game!

We hope you will enjoy it a lot!

Thanks for playing our games.

Utsukushii Games