Maintenance on March 1st (Wed)

A temporary inspection will be conducted on March 1st (Wed). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- March 1st (Wed), 12:45~12:50 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[1.045 Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- Fix the issue where cards obtained in dungeons cannot be used in the village.
- Fix the issue that intermittently shuts down during party play.
- Fix the issue that would terminate the connection if you ate two Chain Arts in a row with one space left in the inventory.
- Fix the issue that caused the server to go down when changing dresses on the gamble switchboard.
