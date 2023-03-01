 Skip to content

Inferna update for 1 March 2023

UPDATE 01.03.2023

Build 10664748

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added Level 5 and 15 rifts to Nibor and Jurdana
  • Added Nightmare boss to the Deadland
  • Added Glacius Boss to the Frozen Land

Changes

  • Quick move and item split key bindings are now shown in item tooltips and the shop ui
  • Reworked the monster spawning on the 2nd half of Deadland
  • Moved the Frozen Land Portal

Balance updates

  • Reduced maximum minimap zoom-out slightly
  • Rebalanced all "badass" monsters (Dark Elf Gladiator/Spearman/Sharpshooter, Dark Lizardman, Volcrate Champion, Frost Golem)
  • Tweaked Dark Lizardman spawn
  • Added some more monster spawns to Jerro Highlands/Caratas Wasteland to make leveling there more attractive
  • Tweaked and added rift spawns on all maps (that previously had rift spawns)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an edge case during reenchanting that could lead to enchantments not being deleted correctly before adding new ones
  • Fixed a floating railing on Jurdana
  • Fixed Jurdana city region being slightly too small leading to the wilderness title to appear in some corners
  • Fixed hp/mp potion regeneration not clearing in the ui when dying
  • Fixed tailor window now closing when walking away from the npc
  • Fixed half demon attacks playing multiple sounds in some cases

Changed files in this update

Inferna Windows Depot 1191331
  • Loading history…
