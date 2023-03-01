UPDATE 01.03.2023

New Features
- Added Level 5 and 15 rifts to Nibor and Jurdana
- Added Nightmare boss to the Deadland
- Added Glacius Boss to the Frozen Land
Changes
- Quick move and item split key bindings are now shown in item tooltips and the shop ui
- Reworked the monster spawning on the 2nd half of Deadland
- Moved the Frozen Land Portal
Balance updates
- Reduced maximum minimap zoom-out slightly
- Rebalanced all "badass" monsters (Dark Elf Gladiator/Spearman/Sharpshooter, Dark Lizardman, Volcrate Champion, Frost Golem)
- Tweaked Dark Lizardman spawn
- Added some more monster spawns to Jerro Highlands/Caratas Wasteland to make leveling there more attractive
- Tweaked and added rift spawns on all maps (that previously had rift spawns)
Bugfixes
- Fixed an edge case during reenchanting that could lead to enchantments not being deleted correctly before adding new ones
- Fixed a floating railing on Jurdana
- Fixed Jurdana city region being slightly too small leading to the wilderness title to appear in some corners
- Fixed hp/mp potion regeneration not clearing in the ui when dying
- Fixed tailor window now closing when walking away from the npc
- Fixed half demon attacks playing multiple sounds in some cases
Changed files in this update