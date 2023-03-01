 Skip to content

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask update for 1 March 2023

New Background Music

Build 10664706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time to experiment with new background music in this week's update! Let us know what you think in the comments and which one you prefer.

