rFactor 2 update for 2 March 2023

rFactor 2 Q1 2023 Hotfix #2

Build 10664583

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Build ID: 10664585
Dedi Build ID: 10664583

  • General: Fixed not being able to pit when no boundary is set on the pitlane.
  • Track Limits: Disable pit lane detection when no boundary is set on the track.
  • Track Limits: Fixed some cases of not penalizing an illegal pit exit.
  • Graphics: Fixed IBL Water Shader not rendering in Specular Mappers
  • Fixed blurry cameras when shadows are disabled
  • Fixed missing audio samples in moddev
  • Competition System: You can now sign up to a competition if you own at least one paid car and track used in the competition, or if the competition uses a free car and track.
  • Competition System: Replaced “open cart” button with a button that will take you to the UI store basket page for any content you may need to purchase.
  • UI: Added “install missing content” button on server join error page. This will install missing/uninstalled store content.

rFactor 2 Content Depot 365961
