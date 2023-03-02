rFactor 2 Q1 2023 Hotfix #2

Main Build ID: 10664585
Dedi Build ID: 10664583
- General: Fixed not being able to pit when no boundary is set on the pitlane.
- Track Limits: Disable pit lane detection when no boundary is set on the track.
- Track Limits: Fixed some cases of not penalizing an illegal pit exit.
- Graphics: Fixed IBL Water Shader not rendering in Specular Mappers
- Fixed blurry cameras when shadows are disabled
- Fixed missing audio samples in moddev
- Competition System: You can now sign up to a competition if you own at least one paid car and track used in the competition, or if the competition uses a free car and track.
- Competition System: Replaced “open cart” button with a button that will take you to the UI store basket page for any content you may need to purchase.
- UI: Added “install missing content” button on server join error page. This will install missing/uninstalled store content.
Changed files in this update