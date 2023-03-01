Patch 0.1.4 is live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Enforcers,

With today's patch, we’ve focused mostly on Quality of Life improvements and have made a ton of changes regarding Boosters based on community feedback! Booster charges will now automatically be picked up and each player will have their own instanced booster drops creating a more consistent supply of charges in those multiplayer experiences. We’ve also increased the stack sizes, thereby reducing clutter in your inventory, and have made some general tweaks as to how they function as well.

We’re continuing to improve tooltips and have made several modifications in this patch to improve clarity across the board which we hope will be well received.

Lastly we heard you all enjoyed the previous credits auto pick up range so we’ve listened to your feedback and brought it back at its previous values!

Please continue to post your feedback as we are looking into it all and your voice helps improve the game as a whole while we continue to produce more patches and content.

The Stitch Heads Team

Tooltips

Skill Tooltips now correctly display Energy drain per second

Skill Tooltips now correctly display Cooldown duration

Skill Tooltips will now display "Casts per second" and "Summons per second" when relevant instead of all skills showing "Attacks per second"

Skill Tooltips now have their stats better sorted with subcategory (e.g. Minion and Effect)

Skill Tooltip now displays the Minion's primary ability attacks per second. This was wrongly displaying the Summons per second before

Fixed damage stats not always showing in skill tooltips for skills that are not equipped

Changed Fuse item tooltips to now only show the Fuse icon within the item icon container around it.

Changed Fuse item tooltip to now display the Fuse trigger type

Fixed Mastery tooltip icons being black

HUD & Input

Fixed the pause menu button prompt not functioning within the Solar Map

Fixed some talent passives not displaying all their modifiers in the tooltip

Fixed "Windowed Fullscreen" visual bug of whitespace getting removed when changing other video settings

Setting menu text now scales with localised text

Talent Tree button text now scales with localised text

Popup Buttons text now scales with localised text

Item tooltip text now scales with localised text

Fixed issue with offline and hardcore hero selection boxes overlapping with other menu elements

Fixed players being displayed as lvl 1 in online session while they're in the solar map

Changed Portal Beacons to be usable by clicking on it in the Inventory

Added the item tooltip button prompts back but smaller

Added "Identify" button prompt when relevant using the ID Scanner hover on items

Paint Shop

Paintshop UI visual overhaul

Items & Drop Rates

Fixed cases of non-uniques equipment rolling as uniques without stats

Updated “Fiero’s Balance” unique sword to have the correct orientation

Increased credit auto-pickup radius back from 70 to 200

Boosters

Added auto-pickup for booster charges Will not auto-pickup if dropped by the player to prevent not being able to drop charges.

Booster charges are now instanced per player When a charge drops it will drop for both players however only the owning player can see theirs

Added popup notifications similar to credits upon picking up booster charges

Fixed resource booster buffs showing total duration of 0s for clients

Increased booster charge stack sizes from 20 to 100

Fixed booster animation playing even when failing to use it

Added booster on cooldown feedback text

Changed boosters to no longer visualise the recharge duration while there are no charges in the player inventory

Changed booster recharge cooldown for resource boosters (Health, Energy, Hybrid) to be consistent between each charge

Increased intermittent booster recharge time from 2 seconds to 3 seconds

Fuses

Fixed issue where fuses failed to load causing them to be lost for the players.

Enemy

Fixed dismembered body parts floating in the air

Fixed enemies sometimes getting stuck in place on clients after dying

Other

Fixed expected collision sweeps duration on clients being off for durations smaller than tick rate

Technomancer

Salvage Skill

Now displaying healing over time value in Salvage skill tooltip

Berserker

