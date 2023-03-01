1.0g - New UI, Dash change, Bug fixes

Others
- Rework of the UI/UX for the levelup and 3D printer screen
- The dash direction is now using the player movement direction instead of the player targeting direction
- Reduced the price of the first 2 levels of the perk giving rerolls on level up (from 2500 & 4000 to 1000 & 2500)
- The game is now running even if the game window is out of focus
- Rephrased the description of the healing drone
- Increased the Air Strike OMG laser's speed
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue making the achievements unlocked not shown at the end of a run, so you couldn't see when a character was unlocked!
- Fixed an issue with the Healing and Support drones leaving off into the sunsets at some point in Stardust's runs
- Fixed an issue where the rank shown at the end of a run would be the old one. (The new rank wasn't updated on the Steam Leaderboards yet)
- Fixed the Shotgun OMG description (it was still indicating the old effect)
- Fixed a few typos
Changed files in this update