Distant Worlds 2 update for 2 March 2023

Distant Worlds 2 - Aurora Update out now

Welcome back explorers, 

The wait is finally over. The Aurora update, the biggest update ever made for Distant Worlds 2, is out now and ready for you to explore.

Download the new Aurora update here.

This update brings new features and improvements to the game, including a greatly upgraded engine, enhanced automation, improved fleet management, and much more. With these new additions, players will be able to experience Distant Worlds 2 like never before.

But that's not all. For those of you who want to know every detail of the Aurora update, a detailed changelog is available at this [link](www.matrixgames.com/amazon/Uploads/News/DW2_AuroraUpdate_ChangeList.pdf). This document outlines all the changes made in the update, from major new features to minor bug fixes. Additionally, a list of highlighted changes since release is also available [here](www.matrixgames.com/amazon/Uploads/News/DW2_AuroraUpdated_Highlighted%20Changes_Since_Release.pdf) for those who want a quick overview.

To celebrate the release of the Aurora update, we have organised a special sale for Distant Worlds 2 and Distant Worlds: Universe.

And if you missed Erik's stream on what's new in Distant Worlds 2, don't worry. You can rewatch the stream here.

During the stream, Erik Rutins, the lead developer of Distant Worlds 2, previewed the Aurora update and discussed the future of the game. 

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to experience the ultimate version of Distant Worlds 2 and take your empire to new heights.

The galaxy lives on

