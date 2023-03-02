Patch Notes[03.02.2023]

New Contents
New Buildings:
Handicraft: Printing Shop
Commercial: Ink House
*All new buildings must be obtained through the development of the Blueprint
New Blueprint Buildings:
House of Four，consisting of Paper Mill, Printing Shop, Gunpowder Workshop, Arsenal
Engraving Station, consisting of Paper Mill, Printing Shop, Ink House, Book Store
Art and Life Center，consisting of Ink House, Book Store, Calligraphy Shop, Fan Store
Lifetime Inkworks，consisting of Wood Mill, Charcoal Workshop, Ink House, Calligraphy
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue of not being able to dispatch strategists in the West Ridge
- Fixed the logo of the newly acquired building cards is left behind
- Fixed the issue that the avatar of the strategist of the refugee camps is left behind
- Fixed the recruitment interface will be triggered when a strategist is not recruited and the interface is closed and the plot is re-challenged
- Fixed the issue that when people click on the challenge button in the map of Danxia Basin then quickly clicking on Hongye County will lead to abnormal shots
- Fixed the issue that the hotel lobby will show insufficient population when the right-click menu is clicked during the construction of hotel rooms
- Fixed the issue that the market pops up in the case of insufficient resources, and the construction still prompts insufficient resources after buying enough resources
- Fixed the issue of error in the probability of loading the saved game
- Fixed the issue that Li Guang's skill will take effect on the ruins of the arrow tower
- Fixed the issue of the probability of incorrect effect when choosing repair when building a wonder building
